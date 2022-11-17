FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) reacts as she takes the podium for the first time after being elected the first ever female Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on the first day of the 110th Congress in Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) reacts as she takes the podium for the first time after being elected the first ever female Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on the first day of the 110th Congress in Washington, Jan. 4, 2007. 

 Reuters/Jim Young

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nancy Pelosi is wrapping up a long career of congressional leadership in which she became the only woman to serve in the powerful post of U.S. House of Representatives speaker, showed an ability to pass major legislation, united fractious fellow Democrats and challenged some of the world’s most powerful men.

Pelosi, an 82-year-old liberal from California, on Thursday announced she would give up her House leadership role but remain in the House, representing San Francisco as she has done since 1987.



