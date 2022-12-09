FILE PHOTO: U.S. currency is seen in this picture illustration

Currency is seen in this picture illustration taken March 6, 2020. 

 Reuters/Mike Segar/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Household wealth fell by $400 billion in the third quarter as a drop in stock prices outpaced gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday.

Household net worth declined to $143.3 trillion at the end of September from $143.7 trillion at the end of June, the Fed's quarterly snapshot of the national balance sheet showed. It was the third consecutive quarter household wealth has declined.



