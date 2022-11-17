FILE PHOTO: Housing boom comes to Florida

A carpenter works on building new townhomes that are still under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida, on May 5, 2021. 

 Reuters/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. homebuilding fell sharply in October, with single-family projects dropping to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, as the housing market buckles under the strain of surging mortgage rates, which are pricing out potential homeowners.

Housing starts decreased 4.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.425 million units last month, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. Data for September was revised higher to a rate of 1.488 million units from the previously reported 1.439 million units.



