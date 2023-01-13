WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. import prices unexpectedly increased in December after five straight monthly decreases, boosted by higher costs for natural gas and food, suggesting that the fight against inflation would be protracted even as consumer prices are trending lower.

Import prices rebounded 0.4% last month after declining 0.7% in November, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, falling 0.9%. In the 12 months through December, import prices increased 3.5% after rising 2.7% in November.



