US-NEWS-BIDEN-ASYLUM-GET

People seeking asylum speak with law enforcement after illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the United States on June 14, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed six bills aimed towards enhancing border security along the southern border. Of the six bills, one aims to install floating barriers in the middle of the Rio Grande in an attempt to deter migrants from illegally crossing into the United States. The initiative will begin in Eagle Pass and is projected to be fully installed by July 2023. 

LOS ANGELES — A new Biden administration policy has dramatically lowered the percentage of migrants at the southern border who enter the United States and are allowed to apply for asylum, according to numbers revealed in court documents obtained by The Times. Without these new limits to asylum, border crossings could overwhelm local towns and resources, a Department of Homeland Security official warned a federal court in a filing this month.

The new asylum policy is the centerpiece of the Biden administration’s border efforts. Under the new rules, people who cross through a third country on the way to the U.S. and fail to seek protections there are presumed ineligible for asylum in the U.S.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?