WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. job openings fell by the most in just over two years in June as demand for workers eased in the retail and wholesale trade industries, but overall market conditions remain tight, allowing the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

Despite the larger-than-expected decrease in vacancies reported by the Labor Department in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, the jobs market still favors workers. At least 4.2 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs in June and layoffs declined.



