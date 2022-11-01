WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, which could temper financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December.

With roughly 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage growth could remain elevated. But the Fed's fight against inflation received a major boost from an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday showing raw materials prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October.



