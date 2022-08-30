Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Job openings increased in July and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher, pointing to persistently strong demand for labor that is giving the Federal Reserve cover to maintain its aggressive interest rate increases.

The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, showed there were 2 jobs for every unemployed person last month, pointing to extremely tight labor market conditions. Millions continued to voluntarily quit their jobs, a sign of confidence in the labor market.



