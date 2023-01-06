NEW ORLEANS/SAN FRANCISCO — A jump in the workforce and easing wage growth suggests the U.S. job market is starting to move the way the Federal Reserve has hoped it will, to bring the supply and demand for workers into better balance and help in its battle against inflation.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, March 18, 2008. 

After a year in which many basic metrics of the job markets stalled at levels the U.S. central bank feels are inconsistent with stable prices, employment data for December published on Friday brought a hint of relief.

chart.png
chart (1).png


