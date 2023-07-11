FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday that Microsoft may go forward with its planned acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard, turning aside antitrust enforcers’ request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily stop the $69 billion deal.

The court separately extended its temporary restraining order to July 14 at 11:59 pm to allow the Federal Trade Commission to appeal.