FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard game characters

The Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken Jan. 18, 2022. 

 Reuters file photo/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. judge late on Tuesday granted the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request to temporarily block Microsoft Corp's acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard and set a hearing next week.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction for June 22-23 in San Francisco. Without a court order, Microsoft could have closed on the $69 billion deal as early as Friday.



