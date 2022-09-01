Purchase Access

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump's legal team will square off against the U.S. Justice Department in federal court on Thursday, in a bid to convince a judge to appoint a special master to review the materials the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate.

The hearing comes less than two days after prosecutors laid out fresh details about their ongoing criminal investigation into whether Trump illegally retained government records and sought to obstruct the government's probe by concealing some of them from the FBI.



