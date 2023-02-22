FILE PHOTO: The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 14, 2021. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that laid-off workers cannot be required to sign agreements that contain confidentiality clauses and other provisions that could deter them from exercising their rights under federal labor law in exchange for receiving severance.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Tuesday overturned a pair of Trump-era rulings that said severance agreements only violate federal labor law when employers engage in other unlawful conduct when asking workers to sign them.



