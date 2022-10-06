WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. job growth slowed moderately in September while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.
Though the decline in the jobless rate from 3.7% in August was partly because of people leaving the workforce, fewer Americans worked part-time for economic reasons last month, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday. The labor market continues to show resilience despite the Fed's stiff interest rate hikes, which are slowing demand.
"The labor market continues to run stubbornly hot," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan in New York. "The super-tight hiring conditions are generating wage and nominal income growth that is inconsistent with getting inflation back down to a more acceptable rate."
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month after rising by an unrevised 315,000 in August, the survey of establishments showed. While that was the lowest since April 2021, job gains exceeded the monthly average of 167,000 in the 2010s. Job growth has averaged 420,000 per month this year.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 250,000 jobs added, with estimates ranging from as low as 127,000 to as high as 375,000. The unemployment rate was seen unchanged at 3.7%.
President Joe Biden said the job gains were "an encouraging sign that we are transitioning to stable, steady growth."
The employment report suggested the economy was not in recession despite gross domestic product contracting in the first half. But risks of a downturn next year are mounting as the Fed ramps up its fight against inflation.
The U.S. central bank has hiked its policy rate from near-zero at the beginning of this year to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25%. September's consumer price report next Thursday will help policymakers to assess their progress in taming inflation ahead of their Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.
Last month's broad increase in employment was led by the leisure and hospitality industry, where payrolls increased by 83,000 jobs. The bulk of the gains were at restaurants and bars. Still, leisure and hospitality employment remains 1.1 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level.
Health care added 60,000 jobs in September, returning employment in the sector back to its pre-pandemic level. Employment in the professional and business services industry increased by 46,000 jobs. Manufacturing added 22,000 jobs, while construction created 19,000 positions, despite the housing market being hammered by the higher borrowing costs.
There were also gains in wholesale trade employment, but the financial activities industry shed 8,000 jobs, while the transportation and warehousing sector lost 7,900. Retail employment fell by 1,100 jobs. Government payrolls dropped by 25,000 jobs.
"The economy did not fall into recession the first half of 2022, nor did it fall into recession in the third quarter," said Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College. "Yet, the inveterate recession predictors just keep moving their recession date into the future."
