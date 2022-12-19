FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken Jan. 6, 2020. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON — U.S. lawmakers early Tuesday included a proposal to bar federal government employees from using Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices in a key spending bill.

The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the ByteDance-owned short video app on government-owned devices. It was the latest action by U.S. lawmakers to crack down on Chinese companies amid national security fears.



