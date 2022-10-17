People displaced by gang war violence in Cite Soleil take refuge at the Hugo Chavez Square in Port-au-Prince.

People displaced by gang war violence in Cite Soleil collect water from a well at the Hugo Chavez Square transformed into shelter living in inhumane conditions in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday.

 Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

NEW YORK — The United States and Mexico said on Monday they will seek support from the United Nations for a security mission to restore order in Haiti amid a worsening humanitarian crisis, but did not identify who would lead the mission.

Haiti is facing dire shortages of basic goods and a paralysis of economic activity due to the blockade of a fuel terminal by gangs, which has halted transport and left many without food or clean drinking water amid an outbreak of cholera.



