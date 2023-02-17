U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force off the coast of South Carolina, after docking in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on Feb. 10 in this image released by the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13.
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force off the coast of South Carolina for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on February, 7, 2023 in this image released by the U.S. Navy in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2023. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force off the coast of South Carolina, after docking in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on Feb. 10 in this image released by the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13.
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force off the coast of South Carolina for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on February, 7, 2023 in this image released by the U.S. Navy in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2023. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
HANDOUT
FILE PHOTO: The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Randall Hill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. military said on Friday it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina for a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by a U.S. fighter jet, and the last of the debris was being shipped to a laboratory for analysis.
"Final pieces of debris are being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Virginia for counterintelligence exploitation, as has occurred with the previous surface and subsurface debris recovered," the U.S. Northern Command said in a statement.
Recovery operations concluded on Thursday and Navy and Coast Guard vessels have left the area and safety perimeters around the site have been lifted, the statement said.
The U.S. military said earlier this week it had recovered all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the balloon's structure.
The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic coast on orders from President Joe Biden. The episode has strained ties between Washington and Beijing, leading America's top diplomat to postpone a trip to China.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone