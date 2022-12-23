Homes for sale in Washington

A "sold" sign is seen outside of a recently purchased home in Washington, D.C., July 7. 

 Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sales of new single-family homes rose for a second straight month in November likely as Americans took advantage of a retreat in mortgage rates and incentives from desperate builders, but the overall housing market remains depressed.

New home sales increased 5.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. October's sales pace was revised lower to 605,000 units from the previously reported 632,000.



