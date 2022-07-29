Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals and four entities it accused of supporting the Kremlin's global malign influence and election interference operations, including in the United States and Ukraine.

"The individuals and entities designated today played various roles in Russia’s attempts to manipulate and destabilize the United States and its allies and partners, including Ukraine," the Treasury said in a statement.



