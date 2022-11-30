Homes for sale in Washington

A "For Rent, For Sale" sign is seen outside of a home in Washington, D.C., July 7. 

 Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Contracts to buy previously owned homes fell for a fifth straight month in October as the housing market continued to sag amid higher mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 4.6% to 77.1 last month.