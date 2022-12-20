WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. pipeline regulator launched a review this year of its special permits that waive certain operating requirements for pipelines, following a government report into spills on TC Energy's Keystone oil pipeline, a source familiar with the matter said.

The review for U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) highlights growing questions by legislators about whether such permits contribute to spills. The most recent major spill occurred this month in rural Kansas along Keystone, the only U.S. oil pipeline with a special permit to operate at higher pressure.



