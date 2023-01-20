WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States will impose additional sanctions next week against the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that U.S. officials say has been helping Russia's military in the Ukraine war, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. Treasury Department will designate Wagner as a significant Transnational Criminal Organization.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?