A person enters a United States Postal Service (USPS) Post Office in Manhattan, New York City, May 9, 2022. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiking the price of first-class mail stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents effective Sunday.

This is the latest in a series of price increases to help offset inflationary pressures and declining first-class mail volumes. USPS in January boosted stamp prices to 63 cents from 60 cents. The Postal Service on Sunday is raising overall first-class mail prices by 5.4% after the Postal Regulatory Commission gave approval.