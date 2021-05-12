YAKIMA — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment on how he voted in the voice-vote ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her role in House GOP leadership.
Cheney, who as GOP House conference chair was the third-highest ranking minority member of Congress, was stripped of her leadership role in a Wednesday vote. Those pushing for her ouster objected to her continued insistence that Donald Trump is lying when he says the 2020 election was stolen from him. It's unclear who voted in favor of her removal from leadership and who voted against it, because the decision was made via voice-vote, not by roll-call vote.
Newhouse's office did not respond Wednesday to email and voice messages asking which way he voted. He represents the 4th congressional district that includes Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Adams, Yakima, Franklin and Benton counties and part of Walla Walla County.
Newhouse, who like Cheney broke with the party and voted to impeach Trump in January following the Capitol insurrection, has drawn three primary challengers: failed 2020 GOP gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, and Prosser businessman Jerrod Sessler. Each of the three, in public comments or in interviews with media, has expressed loyalty to Trump and disappointment with Newhouse over his impeachment vote.
After narrowly defeating Tea Party Republican Clint Didier to win election to the U.S. House in 2014, Newhouse has cruised to victory in subsequent elections, taking 58% of the vote in 2016, 63% in 2018, and 66% in 2020. But his impeachment vote may have eroded some of that support; Republican party leadership in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Grant, Adams and Douglas counties called for his resignation after he cast that vote.