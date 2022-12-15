FILE PHOTO: Black Friday sales begin at the King of Prussia shopping mall in Pennsylvania

People carrying shopping bags walk inside the King of Prussia shopping mall, as shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 26, 2021. 

 Reuters/Rachel Wisniewski

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that retail sales dropped 0.6% last month. Data for October was unrevised to show sales accelerating 1.3%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales dipping 0.1%.



