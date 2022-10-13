WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Social Security recipients will get the biggest boost to their monthly benefits in more than four decades, officials said on Thursday following the release of key inflation data that showed U.S. prices rising more than expected.

Retirees and other beneficiaries will get an 8.7% cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment starting in January, the U.S. Social Security Administration, which administers the benefit program, said in a statement. That is the biggest hike since 1981, when benefits rose 11.2%, according to the agency's website.



