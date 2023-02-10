FILE PHOTO: John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25.

 Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. fighter jet on Friday shot down over Alaska a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car, on the order of President Joe Biden, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters many details were unknown about the object but the United States expected to recover the object after it landed in U.S. territorial waters.



