FILE PHOTO: Sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was downed by the United States over the weekend over U.S. territorial waters off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday. 

 U.S. Fleet Forces/U.S. Navy photo/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to the Chinese military that supported the incursion by a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Washington, D.C., is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese spy balloon, shot down by the U.S. military last weekend off the East Coast, has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the department official added.



