US-NEWS-USRUSSIA-FIGHTER-JETS-GET

Russian Sukhoi Su-35S fighters fly over central Moscow during the Victory Day military parade on May 9, 2021. 

 Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pentagon scrambled fighter jets to counter four Russian aircraft that approached but didn’t enter U.S. or Canadian airspace, in what officials described as a routine encounter unrelated to the series of unidentified objects shot down in recent days.

The four aircraft — which included Tu-95 Bear and Su-35 fighters — entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday but remained outside American and Canadian airspace, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement. Two F-16s intercepted them. An aircraft interception involves closely approaching a plane to warn it away.



