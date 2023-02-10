WORLD-NEWS-USCHINA-SPY-BALLOON-ZUM

Debris falling from the sky after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down by an F22 military fighter jet over Surfside Beach, South Carolina Feb. 4. 

 Joe Granita/Zuma Press/TNS

NEW YORK — U.S. search crews scoured the ocean off the coast of South Carolina for electronic components of the Chinese balloon shot down nearly a week ago, as officials sought new evidence to back up the claim that it was part of a global military-backed spy program.

Chinese officials stepped up their own counter-argument that the U.S. was hyping the episode, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying Friday that the balloon was a civilian craft and its transit across the U.S. last week was an “isolated, unexpected incident.”



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

