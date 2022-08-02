Purchase Access

SEATTLE — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat seeking a sixth term, led Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley in primary election results Tuesday, with most counties reporting.

Murray and Smiley will face off again in the November general election, with issues like abortion rights and inflation likely to animate their debates. The Associated Press declared the primary settled Tuesday night, predicting Murray and Smiley would advance.



©2022 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

