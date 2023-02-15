FILE PHOTO: A drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 6 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released by the NTSB. 

 NTSBGov/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Republican senators sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday questioning U.S. freight rail system oversight in the aftermath of a toxic train derailment in Ohio on Feb. 3.

The derailment of a Norfolk Southern operated train caused a fire that sent a cloud of smoke over the town of East Palestine, Ohio, and forced thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off toxic chemicals. There were no reported fatalities or injuries.



