U.S. Senators Graham and Blumenthal take part in a news conference in Kyiv

U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) take part in a news conference next to a tank at an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central in Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. 

 Reuters/Nacho Doce

KYIV — A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending "major counter-offensive" by Russia.

The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse, spoke to reporters after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who asked for "investment, not charity," according to Graham.



