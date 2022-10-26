Protesters chant at vigil for Amini in Tehran

Protesters chant at a vigil Wednesday for Mahsa Amini, the woman who died in police custody last month, at the entrance hall of the Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology in Tehran, Iran, in this screengrab from social media video.

 Reuters/Social media photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States on Wednesday targeted Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, and others in new sanctions on Iran over internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

Demonstrations following the 22-year-old's death in custody on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.