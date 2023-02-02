Fletcher from the US competes in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom competition at the Torino Winter Olympic Games

Rosey Fletcher from the U.S. competes during qualification in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom competition at the Torino 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Bardonecchia, Italy, Feb. 23, 2006. 

 Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three former U.S. snowboarders sued their former coach, the national snowboarding federation and the U.S. Olympic Committee on Thursday alleging sexual abuse that was covered up by the two sporting bodies, court documents showed.

Rosey Fletcher, Erin O'Malley and Callan Chythlook-Sifsof sued former coach Peter Foley, U.S. Ski and Snowboard (USSS), and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) in U.S. District Court for the central district of Los Angeles.



