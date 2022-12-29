Used blister packets that contained medicines, tablets and pills are seen, in this picture illustration

Used blister packets that contained medicines, tablets and pills are seen, in this picture illustration taken June 30, 2018. 

 Reuters/Russell Boyce

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. government on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen Corp. of repeatedly failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other controlled substances.

In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Department of Justice said the drug distributor and two units violated their legal obligation to resolve suspicious activity in customer orders, or alert the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to suspicious customer behavior.



