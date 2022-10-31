Gathering in support of affirmative action as U.S. Supreme Court hears challenge to race-conscious college admissions

Demonstrators gather Monday outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., in support of affirmative action as the nation's high court considers whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases.

 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled skepticism on Monday toward the legality of race-conscious admissions policies in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that could imperil affirmative action programs often used to boost enrollment of Black and Hispanic students.

The court heard tense arguments in appeals by a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum of lower court rulings upholding programs used at the two prestigious schools to foster student diversity. The justices heard nearly three hours of arguments in the UNC case before turning to the Harvard dispute.



