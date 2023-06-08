FILE PHOTO: A dog toy called “Bad Spaniels,” shaped like a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle, is at the center of a trademark dispute that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington

A dog toy called “Bad Spaniels,” shaped like a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle, at the center of a trademark dispute that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court this week in a case that could redefine how the judiciary applies constitutional free speech rights to trademark law, is seen in Washington, D.C., on March 9. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave a boost to Jack Daniel's in its trademark dispute with a dog accessory company that sold a parody chew toy resembling the distiller's widely recognized black-label whiskey bottle.

The 9-0 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan threw out a lower court's ruling that the pun-laden "Bad Spaniels" vinyl chew toy sold by VIP Products LLC is an "expressive work" protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Jack Daniel's Properties Inc is owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.



