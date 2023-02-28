WASHINGTON, D.C. — The fate of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student debt for some 40 million borrowers was placed in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday in a case that presents another major test of executive branch authority.

The nine justices were set to hear arguments in the Biden administration's appeal of two lower court rulings blocking the policy that he announced last August in legal challenges brought by six conservative-leaning states and two student loan borrowers opposed to the plan's eligibility requirements.