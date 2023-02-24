U.S. President Joe Biden visits Kyiv

President Joe Biden walks down a corridor to his cabin on a train after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Monday, in Kyiv. Biden took a nearly 10-hour train ride from Poland into Kyiv. 

 van Vucci/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war.

President Joe Biden's administration unveiled the sanctions as the Group of 7 bloc of wealthy nations and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy met for over an hour to discuss more aid.



