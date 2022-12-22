WASHINGTON/KYIV — U.S. lawmakers were expected to approve a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine on Friday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from Washington with the promise of Patriot missiles to help fend off Russia's invasion.

The military and economic assistance, part of a wider government spending bill, follows U.S. aid worth around $50 billion sent to Ukraine this year, as well as sanctions imposed on Russia by the West that now include a cap on Russian oil prices.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?