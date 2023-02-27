FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of Labor is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S.

The United States Department of Labor is seen in Washington, D.C., August 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration announced measures to crack down on child labor on Monday amid a steep rise in violations and investigative reports by Reuters and other news outlets on illegal employment of migrant minors in dangerous U.S. industries.

Federal officials said the Labor Department had seen a nearly 70% increase in child labor violations since 2018, including in hazardous occupations. In the last fiscal year, 835 companies were found to have violated child labor laws.



