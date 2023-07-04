US-NEWS-USCHINA-CLOUD-SERVICES-DMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. is preparing to curtail Chinese companies’ access to cloud-computing services including those provided by Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Washington is considering requiring cloud providers to seek government permission before serving Chinese companies that employ such platforms to train AI models, the Journal reported.



