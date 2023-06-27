FILE PHOTO: Cargo vessel ARC Integrity with Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrive at the harbour in Bremerhaven

Bradley Fighting Vehicles of the U.S. Army get offloaded from cargo vessel ARC Integrity, after their arrival at the harbor in Bremerhaven, Germany, on Feb. 10, 2023. 

 Reuters/Fabian Bimmer/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a show of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia as Moscow deals with the aftermath of a mutiny by mercenary fighters.

The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.