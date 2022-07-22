FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships heads from Black Sea to Danube, in Odesa region, Ukraine

A cargo ship sails through Bystre rivermouth, which connects the Black Sea and Danube in Ukraine, last week.

 Handout via Reuters

UNITED NATIONS — The United States said on Friday it will hold Russia accountable for implementing a U.N.-brokered deal to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports and called out China for stockpiling grain that could be used for global humanitarian needs.

Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, and Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor sent food prices soaring, stoking a global food crisis the World Food Programme says has pushed some 47 million people into "acute hunger."