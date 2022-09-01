Afghan refugees stay at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey

Afghan refugees queue outside a distribution and donation center at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, U.S., December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Barbara Davidson/Pool

 BARBARA DAVIDSON

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is stopping — with a few exceptions — the temporary relocation of Afghans to the United States and focusing on reuniting immediate family members with pathways to permanent residence, according to a senior administration official.

The policy revision follows criticism by some lawmakers, refugee organizations and veterans groups that the administration failed to properly plan the evacuation of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution when it pulled the last U.S. troops out of Afghanistan a year ago.



