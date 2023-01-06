FILE PHOTO: U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicles that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne

U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicles that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne, Latvia on Feb. 8, 2017. 

 Reuters/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new U.S. weapons aid package for Ukraine worth more than $3 billion was set to be announced on Friday and will include Sea Sparrow missiles for air defense and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The Sea Sparrow missiles will help curb Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, which are intended to exhaust Kyiv's air defenses and damage the country's energy infrastructure.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?