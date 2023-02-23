Clinic opens for residents of East Palestine, OH, following train derailment

Local waterways are monitored Tuesday following the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals which caused a fire that sent a cloud of smoke over the town of East Palestine, Ohio. 

 Reuters/Alan Freed

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the wreckage of this month's train derailment in East Palestine,Ohio, as federal investigators prepared to release their initial report of the Feb. 3 incident later on Thursday.

Buttigieg, wearing a hardhat and orange safety vest, met with NTSB staff at the scene of the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train loaded with toxic chemicals that railroad crews then drained and burned, sparking an evacuation and health concerns.



