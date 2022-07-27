Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will allow state, local and tribal governments more flexibility to use COVID-19 rescue funds to boost the supply of affordable housing, including permission to issue direct long-term project loans.

The changes for the $350 billion State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund program aim to fill a financing gap for affordable housing projects, allowing them to be more easily developed, especially those that are eligible for the Treasury's Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.



