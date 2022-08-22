A man walks near a destroyed school, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Toretsk

A man walks near a destroyed school in Toretsk, Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Monday as Russia's attack on the country continues.

 Reuters/Ammar Awad

KYIV — The United States on Tuesday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine, saying it believed Russia was preparing to target civilian and government infrastructure in the next few days as the war reaches the six-month mark.

The warning followed a ban by the Ukrainian government on celebrations in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday's anniversary of independence from Soviet rule due to fears of attack.



